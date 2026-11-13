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More Than a Team: Building Horsemanship and Community at the University of Findlay
By MaryJo Peters,4 days ago
More Than a Team: Building Horsemanship and Commun... For college students who want to continue riding while pursuing a degree, finding the right balance between academics, horses, and campus life can be a challenge. At the University of Findlay, the eventing team offers students a way to remain involved in the sport while becoming part of a community built around horsemanship, teamwork, and shared responsibility.
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