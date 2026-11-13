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Scott Colom’s U.S. Senate win changes the narrative about Mississippi
By Jarvis DeBerry,4 days ago
As Martin Luther King Jr. listed the places he dreamed of freedom taking root, he put the word “even” before the state where I was born. There was wall-to-wall racism in the United States, and the whole bloc of Jim Crow states was notoriously deadly. But from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, King spoke of a day when “even the state of Mississippi…will be transformed.”