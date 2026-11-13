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Inside Southern football’s matchup against Alcorn State, the highest-scoring offense in the FCS
By TOYLOY BROWN III,4 days ago
The Southern offense is on fire. Before this season, the last time Southern scored at least 40 points in back-to-back games was 2022. The Jaguars likely will need another scoring surge when they play Alcorn State (6-4, 4-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium. The Braves are first in the FCS in scoring (42.5 points), second in passing yards (3,049) and third in total offense (4,874).
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