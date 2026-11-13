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Guest Column: Can Meta help expand the fortified roof program?
By ERIC WHITE,4 days ago
In Richland Parish, Meta is building a data center on more than 3,200 acres, four times the size of New York's Central Park. When it is finished, Hyperion will draw five gigawatts of power and will have cost more than $50 billion. Three gas plants are already approved to feed it, and Entergy is asking regulators for seven more, along with about 240 miles of new high-voltage line.