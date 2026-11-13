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Marshfield Clinic awarded grant to address mental health in rural Wisconsin
By Opinion,4 days ago
WISCONSIN – Marshfield Clinic recently announced that it was awarded a three-year Mental Health Awareness Training Grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). A release from Marshfield Clinic said the grant will bring nearly $580,000 in federal funding to support mental health awareness, education and...