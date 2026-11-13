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Pepe Price Prediction: Bulls still have structure, but volume confirmation is missing
By Joerg Hiller,3 days ago
PEPE is still trading with a bullish daily bias, yet the market has not delivered the kind of expansion that usually confirms a durable leg higher. The supplied Binance spot data show a 2.47% 24-hour gain, but also only 0.47x of the 5-day average in volume, which points to a bounce that still needs participation. That matters because low-volume advances are easier to fade, especially when price is working back toward prior resistance rather than clearing it convincingly.