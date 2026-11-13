undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Silver Screen Spotlight: “Ebenezer,” “Wild Horse Nine,” and more at Micon Cinemas this week
By Maddy Crowell,4 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Johnny Depp is back on the big screen with a new take on a classic holiday character. Ti West and Paramount Pictures are bringing a new adaptation of a holiday classic to theaters this week. “Ebenezer” adapts Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and stars Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge. Scrooge, the king of bah humbug, is visited by three spirits come Christmastime who teach him lessons and transform his life. West, the film’s director, is known for his “X” trilogy, a series of horror movies including “Pearl,” for A24. “Ebenezer” also stars Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” movies), Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars” franchise), and Ian McKellen. Rated PG-13, “Ebenezer” is playing at Micon Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and the Oakwood Mall.