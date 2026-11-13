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Devils’ Sheldon Keefe Has Perfect Response to Unlikely Heroes Against Capitals
By Todd Matthews,4 days ago
The New Jersey Devils entered Thursday night’s game against the Washington Capitals with three Utica players in the lineup. It looked more like a preseason hockey game for New Jersey as opposed to a game that neared the second quarter of the regular season. Lenni Hameenaho, Vladislav Kolyachonok, and Stefan Noesen spent either all or a significant part of the season playing for the Utica Comets.