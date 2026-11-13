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Calvert Schools Reports 43% Decrease In Bullying Incidents
By Carrie Cabral,4 days ago
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Calvert County Public Schools reported promising improvements in school safety at last week’s Board of Education meeting. Representatives for the district’s Student Safety and Well-Being Advisory Committee presented a 2026 draft report that highlighted a 43% drop in bullying incidents that led to a referral and a 27% reduction in reported school safety incidents between the 2021-22 school year and the present.
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