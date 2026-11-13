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Maryland’s Newest Cat Adoption Lounge Will Feel Like Home — For Humans, Too
By Carrie Cabral,4 days ago
BETHESDA, Md. — Maryland is getting a new cat cafe, with plenty to offer humans, too. Paws & Relax Cat Lounge will open in Bethesda early next year, adding to Maryland’s list of these special adoption centers. Cat cafes, or in this case, a lounge, offer a more open space for cats to live and humans to visit than traditional shelters or rescues. The cafe/lounge model is a less stressful space for the cats and gives the community a coveted third space.
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