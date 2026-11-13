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TWO MONTHS AFTER FLOOD, PARTS OF WHITEWATER VALLEY OFFICIALLY IN DROUGHT
4 days ago
(Whitewater Valley)--It’s hard to imagine just a little more than two months of historic flooding, but parts of the Whitewater Valley are now officially in a drought. A new U.S. Drought Monitor map was released Thursday by the federal government. Parts of Randolph and Henry County are now classified as being in a moderate drought. Nearly all of the rest of the Whitewater Valley is classified as abnormally dry. Richmond has had only 1.8 inches of rain since fall began on September 22.