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Fayette County Board Honors Outgoing Board Members and States Attorney
By Todd Stapleton,4 days ago
The Fayette County Board took some time at the end of its monthly meeting on Tuesday night to honor its two outgoing county board members and the outgoing States Attorney following the November General Election. Board Vice-Chairman Pat Click presented plaques to outgoing Board Chairman Jake Harris and Board member Ashley Towler to honor their service after both decided to not seek re-election. Harris spent 12 years on the board while Towler has been on the board for six years. Click then presented outgoing States Attorney Brenda Mathis with a plaque to honor her time with the county. Mathis served as Assistant States Attorney from the fall of 2015 to September 2019 and then became the States Attorney in December 2022 where she has served until her election to Circuit Judge that will wrap up her time in the Fayette County States Attorney’s Office in a few weeks.
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