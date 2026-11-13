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U of I System Seeks More Money From State
By Todd Stapleton,4 days ago
(Chicago, IL) — The University of Illinois System is seeking more money from the state. The University of Illinois Board of Trustees approved a request for the state to increase the system’s fiscal year 2028 appropriation by nearly 11-percent. Officials say the extra funding will pay for strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for students and supporting the state’s economy. If the request is approved by state lawmakers, it would add more than 80-million-dollars to the current 738-million-dollar state appropriation.