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Chilly & Windy Today and Tonight–“Holiday” chill in the air for Olde Tyme Christmas tonight
By Todd Stapleton,4 days ago
It will be chilly during the day today and definitely a “winter-like” chill in the air for Olde Tyme Christmas tonight. Today we will see increasing clouds with a high of 45. Winds from the northwest will gust better than 20 miles per hour today. Tonight we will see gradually clearing skies with a low of 24 and winds from the north gusting 20 miles per hour tonight. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 49.