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Southern Maryland Marks Thanksgiving With Community Meals And Turkey Trots
By Sophia Blackwell,4 days ago
SOUTHERN MD. — Thanksgiving is still nearly two weeks away, but the first turkey trot on the local calendar starts Saturday afternoon at Budds Creek Motorsports Park. In the days that follow, neighbors can gather for lunch and live entertainment, share a free holiday meal or spend Thanksgiving morning walking or running at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum.
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