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Andy Richter explains how 'Elf' mixed sweet and salty to create a Christmas classic
By St. Louis Public Radio,4 days ago
“Elf” was released in November 2003 with little fanfare. The quirky Christmas comedy had an unproven star: Will Ferrell, who was fresh from a celebrated run on "Saturday Night Live" but possessed a thin Hollywood resume. The film’s young director, Jon Favreau, had recently made a much-noticed acting turn in “Swingers,” but his directorial debut, “Made,” caught little attention.