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Why Does Your Anker Smart Charger Say Floating? Nano 45W Temperature Monitoring Explained
By Gio Farley,4 days ago
Anker's Nano 45W smart charger includes a built-in display that provides more information than charging speed and battery status. It also shows animated temperature indicators that communicate how the adapter manages heat. One of these indicators, called "Floating," may look unfamiliar to users who encounter it while charging their devices.