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2026 Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss Review: Chevrolet’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Ridiculous but Brilliant
By Gio Farley,4 days ago
The 2026 Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss takes Chevrolet's full-size electric pickup truck in an unusual direction. It combines an enormous battery, impressive horsepower, and off-road-inspired equipment in a vehicle weighing approximately 8,500 pounds. While its size and price make it difficult to justify for some buyers, its driving range, acceleration, and practical features give it a distinct position among electric trucks.