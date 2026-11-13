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St. Charles is scaling back and regulating license plate readers. Some residents say it's not enough
By St. Louis Public Radio,4 days ago
The St. Charles County Council is working with the St. Charles Police Department to scale back and regulate the use of license plate readers, but some residents say it’s not enough. They said they want the county to fully remove cameras or, at a minimum, require a warrant before searching license plate databases.