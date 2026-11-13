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Norwalk Man Pleads Guilty, Has One Charge Dismissed in Burglary Case
By jackmcgonigal,3 days ago
***This story was updated to reflect an update in the District Court proceedings***. A Norwalk man charged with burglary in the third degree after allegedly attempting to break into a locked semi-trailer, with a large tool, in an attempt to steal fireworks, entered a guilty plea recently in Warren County Court. According to the affidavit, 19-year-old Jaiden Hull and two other unidentified individuals damaged the trailer door and the metal padlock guard and were able to partially open the trailer door. Hull and the two others and their getaway vehicle, a black truck, were captured on security cameras. The black truck was later discovered parked outside Hull’s residence and large burglar tools were in the truck bed.