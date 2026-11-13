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Knoxville School Board to Hold Upcoming Northstar Work Session
By Clayton Sampson,3 days ago
The Knoxville School Board will hold an upcoming work session to discuss the future of Northstar Elementary. The work session will be held at 5:30 pm on Monday, November 30th in the High School Media Center as part of the normal school board meeting. The board wants to hear from staff along with thoughts from community members on the highest priority areas that need to be addressed at Northstar after a bond vote to fund the final third of a new elementary school in Knoxville did not pass for the second straight year last week.