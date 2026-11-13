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New Policy in Place for Stray Dogs in Marion County
By Clayton Sampson,3 days ago
A new policy has been implemented by the Marion County Board of Supervisors regarding stray dogs in Marion County. All stray dogs in Marion County or the City of Knoxville must be checked in by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office or the Knoxville Police Department. The Marion County Humane Society can no longer accept strays unless law enforcement is contacted by the finder of the stray dog. Cats are not considered strays. This change comes after a lengthy discussion with the Humane Society and the Marion County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.