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Inside Southern football’s matchup against Alcorn State, the highest-scoring offense in the FCS
By TOYLOY BROWN III,4 days ago
Marshall Faulk’s offense is on fire. Before this season, the last time Southern scored at least 40 points in back-to-back games was in 2022. The Jaguars will likely need this surge in scoring to continue for a third game when they play Alcorn State (6-4, 4-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium to keep their hopes of the SWAC West title alive.