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Knoxville Cancer Relay Third Annual Turkey Trot Happening Thanksgiving Morning
By Clayton Sampson,3 days ago
The third annual Knoxville Cancer Relay Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving morning. This 5K event will help launch KCR’s 2027 fundraising efforts for the American Cancer Society. The KCR held their large annual fundraising event at the beginning of October where they raised over $26,000 which brings their overall total to over $300,000. The Turkey Trot will be held at the Knoxville Recreation Center starting at 8:00 am and the top three runners in the female, male, and youth divisions will win medals. Pat Finan with the KCR says the event is a great way to start off the Thanksgiving holiday.