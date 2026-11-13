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Pleasantville Fine Arts Boosters to Host 40th Annual Happy Holidays Craft Show
By Clayton Sampson,3 days ago
The Pleasantville Fine Arts Boosters will host the 40th Annual Happy Holidays Craft Show on Saturday, November 21st, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The annual holiday event will feature a variety of crafts, along with door prizes, a bake sale featuring cinnamon rolls, and concessions including beefburgers. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance during the event, providing some additional holiday fun for families.