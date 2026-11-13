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Pella Historical Museums Set to Celebrate Holidays
By Andrew Schneider,3 days ago
Pella Historical Museums is set to celebrate the holiday season. Executive Director Jessi Galligan says Christmas decor has taken over the Historical Village and their museums. Additionally, Sinterklaas — the Dutch version of St. Nicholas — will return to Pella on Saturday, December 5th, with a parade at 10 a.m. and a visit with the Tulip Queen and Royal Court to immediately follow at Scholte Church. Additionally, Pella Historical is hosting the Holly Jolly Trolley, which includes a ride through town, taking in the lights and holiday decorations on December 3rd and 4th. These approximately 20-minute rides are a way to enjoy Christmas cheer with family and friends. Tickets are now available for purchase at the Pella Historical Museums website.