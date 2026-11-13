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Indianola School Board Re-Elects Sue Wilson and Ben Metzger for School Board President and Vice President
By jackmcgonigal,3 days ago
The Indianola Community District School Board has re-elected Sue Wilson and Ben Metzger as School Board President and Vice President. Indianola Community School District Superintendent, Tara Paul says the board elects the president and vice president themselves. “The November meeting is our annual meeting, so every year we have to...