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A Toolkit for a Liberated Art World
By Hyperallergic,4 days ago
“Radical politics,” “marginalized communities,” “feminist art” … If you see these terms peppering wall labels at a major museum, there’s an excellent chance the institution behaves in direct opposition to those values and groups. Scholars Amin Husain and Nitasha Dhillon, who were also among the organizers of the historic Strike MoMA protests in 2021, know this pattern all too well. It’s part of the neoliberal capture of art institutions, which Italian curator and activist Marco Baravalle lays bare in his new book, The Battleground of Art. Read on for a review by Husain and Dhillon, who write that it’s a toolkit for building a better, freer art world.