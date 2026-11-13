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How to watch No. 6 Virginia vs. Maryland: TV, live stream info, storylines for tonight’s game
By Nate Ryan,4 days ago
Sixth-ranked Virginia will take its undefeated record on the road against Maryland in an ACC-Big Ten rivalry game at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. The Cavaliers (4-0) have won nine of the past 10 games against the Terrapins (1-1). This is the second game in a four-game series that began in 1913 with a 65-1 win for U.Va. The Cavaliers won 80-72 last year.
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