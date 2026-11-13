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NJBPU program would reward residents and businesses for using smart devices to help power the grid
By ROI-NJ Staff(Trenton),4 days ago
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities on Nov. 12 took the first step toward creating PowerUp NJ, an opt-in program intended to drive energy affordability by paying residents and businesses to support the grid. Once launched, PowerUp NJ will turn customer-owned energy resources, such as smart thermostats, home batteries,...