undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Accomack sheriff warns residents about fake federal arrest warrants
3 days ago
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam using fraudulent federal court documents to threaten arrest and demand money. The warning follows a document sent to a county resident that falsely claimed to be an arrest warrant issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
2