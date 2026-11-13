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How a Historic Florence Opera House Became The Italian City’s Coolest New Japanese Restaurant & Luxury Stay
By Jared Paul Stern,4 days ago
Moving past traditional Tuscan trattorias, J Contemporary Japanese Restaurant brings sake cocktails, tuna tartare sandos, and late-night energy to the newly unveiled Teatro Luxury Apartments. J Contemporary Japanese Restaurant just made its Florence debut in the former foyer of a historic theater, bringing one of southern Italy’s best-known Japanese restaurants...