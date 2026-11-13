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Avondale Market Ordered to Stop Food Prep After Inspection
By Maryann Pugh,4 days ago
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County Health Department prohibited food preparation at an Avondale market until handwashing facilities are repaired and reinspected, following a Nov. 12 inspection that also identified food temperature violations, improper storage and labeling deficiencies. Two West Chester restaurants received additional citations for food safety and sanitation violations during inspections conducted the same day.
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