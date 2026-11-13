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The Washtenaw Weekly: ICE arrests, early flu season, YCS head honored and more
By Patrick Dunn,4 days ago
Patrick Dunn: Welcome to the Washtenaw Weekly, a podcast from 89.1 WEMU. I'm your host, Patrick Dunn. Every Friday, we bring you the top five stories from the past week of WEMU's reporting on Washtenaw County. From Ann Arbor to Ypsilanti and beyond, we've got you covered on the community news you need to know. This week, we've got details for you on an early start to flu season, a big honor for the superintendent of Ypsi schools and heightened immigration enforcement activity in Washtenaw County.