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REAL ESTATE | Review of sports complex proposals across Washington County, Wi area
By Judy Steffes,4 days ago
November 13, 2026 – Village of Slinger, Wi – A proposed 142,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor sports complex near the I-41 and STH 60 interchange in the Village of Slinger could change the landscape for youth sports and recreation in Washington County, and potentially put the brakes on other developers considering similar projects.