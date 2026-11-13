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OpenAI’s Daybreak brings AI agents to security testing and vulnerability fixes
By Anamarija Pogorelec,4 days ago
OpenAI is bringing AI agents into more of the software security process with Daybreak, pairing web application penetration testing with tools that investigate vulnerabilities and develop fixes. The two offerings, Red Team and Defense Factory, connect the work of finding security weaknesses with patching and retesting them. Red Team tests...