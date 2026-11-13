undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How a Nina Simone song resonates in Scott Colom Mississippi Senate win
4 days ago
WASHINGTON – If only Nina Simone were alive to see what just happened in Mississippi. A Black man. Elected to the Senate. In Mississippi. Democrat Scott Colom defied almost a century and a half of history to defeat Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in a race so close that Colom wasn't declared the winner until Nov. 11, more than a week after the election. The last time Mississippi sent a Black man to the Senate, the guns and the cannons of the Civil War had been silent for just a decade.