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Contractors say their work shapes how policyholders see their carrier
By Mark Rosanes,4 days ago
Eight in ten restoration contractors say the quality of their work directly shapes how policyholders perceive the insurance carrier behind the claim, according to the final installment of Contractor Connection’s 2026 State of the Managed Repair Market report. That figure sits at the end of a chain: a carrier refers a claim, a contractor completes the repair, and the policyholder’s lasting impression of the insurer is formed by what happens on the job site, not in the claims office.