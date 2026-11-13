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Henrico approves zoning updates for retail marijuana businesses
By Lyndon German,4 days ago
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved new zoning and sales tax regulations Tuesday related to the sale, cultivation, processing, testing and transporting of recreational marijuana. The incoming changes come as Virginia localities prepare for the launch of the commonwealth’s retail cannabis market, a provision outlined in the state budget...
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