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Microsoft 365 outage enters second day: Here’s what’s still affected
By Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam,4 days ago
Several Microsoft services, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and Exchange Online, have been experiencing a widespread outage since Thursday. The disruption has now entered its second day, affecting businesses, government agencies, and other organizations across the world. Microsoft has been trying to restore its services for several hours now, but a complete fix is yet to arrive.