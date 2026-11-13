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Plattsburgh YMCA Project Moves Toward January Construction
4 days ago
Work on Plattsburgh’s new YMCA facility is set to begin in January after eight years of planning. The project will transform the former CVPH Wellness Center on New York Road, expanding swimming and wellness opportunities. Officials say the facility will offer better accessibility and modern features for people throughout the region. More than twelve million dollars has been raised through state, federal and community funding.