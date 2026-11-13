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Plattsburgh Man Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Chazy
8 days ago
A 41 year old Plattsburgh man remained hospitalized Wednesday, five days after a rollover crash in Chazy. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says he was driving south on Route 22 just after 2am Friday when he reportedly swerved to avoid a deer in the road. His vehicle rolled over, and he was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for treatment. There has been no update on the extent of his injuries, and the investigation into that crash is ongoing.