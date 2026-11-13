undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Week 10 – Washington Commanders at New York Giants
By Noone,3 days ago
Washington won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Giants offense started the drive strong, with JJ McCarthy hitting Cam Skattebo for a 3 yard completion. Skattebo had two runs for 9 and 14 yards with Isaiah Likely catching a 9 yard pass. Sonny Styles forced an incompletion on a second down blitz and sure-handed Likely dropped the ball on the third down throw leading to a Giants punt.