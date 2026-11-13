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Veterans Restore Historic Plattsburgh Santa Statue
4 days ago
Veterans are restoring a holiday landmark from the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base. The 25-foot Santa statue, built in 1966, once stood atop a B-47 aircraft. The Aircraft Restoration Group and Clinton County Historical Society are repairing its damaged fiberglass exterior inside an aircraft hangar. The city and restoration group are helping fund the work, while Plattsburgh Paint Company donated materials. Volunteers hope to return Santa to his original spot by early December.