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Plattsburgh Man Charged With Attempted Murder
8 days ago
61 year old Michael Riley of Plattsburgh faces an attempted murder charge after New York State Police say he tried to kill a woman in his household and himself. Responders found Riley unconscious and the woman in distress at a Champlain Drive home November fifth. Both were taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for treatment. Riley was arrested Thursday and also faces attempted assault and animal cruelty charges. He was held without bail at the Clinton County Jail.