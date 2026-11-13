undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Coldest night of the season tonight, chilly weekend ahead
By Melissa Meeder,4 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another hard freeze is expected tonight with low temperatures falling to the widespread 20s. Tonight: Low temperatures will plummet to the widespread mid 20s under clear skies. Lows will fall to 24 degrees in the KC metro and could feel as cold as the upper teens by early Saturday morning. As a reminder, this will be 2nd hard freeze of the season.
2