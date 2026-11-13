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Rumor Mill: Heavy Seas Beer Files For Bankruptcy / Canadian Beers Recalled Over Metal Pieces
By American Craft Beer,4 days ago
Heavy Seas Beer is seeking a financial lifeline, and metal pieces have prompted a major Canadian beer recall. We’ve got that, “Words to Drink By” and more. Clipper City Brewing Company, which does business as Heavy Seas Beer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 8 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland. The Halethorpe brewery remains in operation as it works toward a possible sale or merger.