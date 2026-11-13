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Rachel Maddow discusses her new book, 'Department of Fate'
By NPR,4 days ago
If you follow current events at all, then you know Rachel Maddow from her show on MS NOW. There are also her investigative podcasts and her bestselling books about the oil and gas industry and the rise of homegrown fascism. Now she's turned her eye to the Department of Justice, which she argues is the most consequential American institution and one at the brink of collapse. The book is called "Department Of Fate." And it's a deep dive into the department's 150-plus-year history, with examples of the department functioning both to serve justice and also to serve baser aims like greed, vengeance and corruption. And Rachel Maddow is with us now. Rachel, good morning. Thanks for joining us.