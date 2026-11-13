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Gov. Gretchen Whitmer heads to Germany for investment trip
By 89.1 WEMU,4 days ago
Michigan’s outgoing governor is spending the next few days on a trade mission to Germany. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is making her second trade mission to Germany this year. “Michigan is open for business, and we've continued to go anywhere and compete with everyone to bring good-paying jobs and investments back home,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Germany has been a critical partner in Michigan's economic success, with companies investing billions in our state, creating jobs, and helping us lead the future of manufacturing and innovation.”
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