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Bridgewater State professor Michele Meek examines consent in media, law, culture at book talk
By Miranda Bradner-Young,3 days ago
On Thursday, Associate Professor of Sociology Nicole Gonzalez Van Cleve and Associate Professor of Communication at Bridgewater State University Michele Meek discussed Meek’s latest book, “The Ambiguity of Consent: Consent Puzzles in Film, Television, Public Discourse and the Law,” at the Brown Bookstore. Much of the talk examined how consent’s meaning shifts and is debated in various realms and consent education in the context of sexual assault.